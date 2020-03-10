Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Cut to GBX 115

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPI has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Capita from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 147.75 ($1.94).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 68.96 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.47 million and a P/E ratio of -17.68. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 56.98 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.34.

Capita (LON:CPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capita will post 1284.9559671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

