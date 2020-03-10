Capita (LON:CPI) Lifted to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Capita to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 147.75 ($1.94).

LON:CPI opened at GBX 68.96 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.47 million and a P/E ratio of -17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 56.98 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44).

Capita (LON:CPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). On average, analysts anticipate that Capita will post 1284.9559671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

