Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Cormark

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.17.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $84.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.