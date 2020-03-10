Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 217.91 ($2.87).

CNE opened at GBX 85.35 ($1.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.84. The stock has a market cap of $711.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

