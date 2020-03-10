Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $373,700. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

