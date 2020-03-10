Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB started coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 341.15 ($4.49).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 264.70 ($3.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 310.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.64. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 290.30 ($3.82).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

