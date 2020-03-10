BMO Capital Markets Raises Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$2.25

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.70 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.75.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.