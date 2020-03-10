B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Lowered to GBX 410 at Goldman Sachs Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BME. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 423 ($5.56).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 316.80 ($4.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 359.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 374.62. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 295.70 ($3.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

