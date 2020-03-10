Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a P/E ratio of -36.81, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $9,253,311,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 1,346.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 400,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 372,609 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,318,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,477,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 147,561 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

