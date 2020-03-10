Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Black Hills worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Black Hills by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 6,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.