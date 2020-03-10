Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.67-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $31.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on REYN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

