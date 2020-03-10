BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BTAI opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.53. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.