BioLife Solutions (BLFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.21. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

In related news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $29,645.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,542.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $154,832.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,500 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

