BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought 165 million patients under coverage with access to Belbuca so far in 2019, beginning with 7 million in 2018. The company’s efforts boosted the drug’s sales and the momentum is expected to continue in 2020. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, given the lackluster performance of Bunavail, BioDelivery has decided to reduce spending on the drug. The company’s portfolio and pipeline may face severe competition as these target a highly genericized and crowded market.”

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of BDSI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 21,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $251,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,136,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,815. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.