BidaskClub Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.47.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

