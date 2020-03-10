BidaskClub Lowers Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $455.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

