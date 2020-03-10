BidaskClub Lowers Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCII. Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ RCII opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $993.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.83. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $31.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.