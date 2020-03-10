BidaskClub Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.26 and a beta of 2.03. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after buying an additional 677,193 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after buying an additional 470,679 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after buying an additional 70,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 905,891 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

