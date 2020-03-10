BidaskClub Lowers Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $516.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

