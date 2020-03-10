BidaskClub Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. Insmed has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 366.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Insmed by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insmed by 30.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 18.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 97,566 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

