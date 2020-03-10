BidaskClub Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

COLB stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

