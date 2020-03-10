BidaskClub Lowers Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCOR. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blucora has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 229,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $17,298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

