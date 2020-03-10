BidaskClub Lowers Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $532.07 million, a PE ratio of 135.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 35,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $653,282.22. Insiders purchased a total of 105,854 shares of company stock worth $1,919,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 326,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.