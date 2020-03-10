BidaskClub Downgrades RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on REAL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $12.14 on Friday. RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rati Sahi Levesque sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in RealReal by 460.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,295 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

