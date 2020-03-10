Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. GVC has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

