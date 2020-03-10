Bega Cheese Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

BGA traded up A$0.24 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$4.38 ($3.11). 1,611,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bega Cheese has a twelve month low of A$3.52 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of A$5.53 ($3.92). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.20. The company has a market cap of $938.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83.

In other Bega Cheese news, insider Barry Irvin sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.37 ($3.10), for a total transaction of A$3,059,000.00 ($2,169,503.55).

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

