Barrington Research Trims H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Target Price to $25.00

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

