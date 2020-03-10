Barrington Research Lowers Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Price Target to $147.00

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s previous close.

VAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE VAR traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $114.88. 179,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.40.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,312. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.