Barclays Lowers Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target to GBX 73

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Coats Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 56.55 ($0.74) on Friday. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.85 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.90 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of $822.40 million and a PE ratio of 16.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

