Banco Santander’s (SAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.21 ($4.89).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

