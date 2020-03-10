Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.12 ($7.12) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.45 ($6.34) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.53 ($6.43).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

