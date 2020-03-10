Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

BTN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,119.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 124,942 shares of company stock valued at $400,841 over the last three months.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

