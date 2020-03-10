Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ball were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Ball by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 223,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ball by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 550,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after purchasing an additional 82,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ball by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 348,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.94. 74,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.