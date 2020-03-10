AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,810 ($115.89) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price (up previously from GBX 5,800 ($76.30)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,897.86 ($103.89).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,242 ($95.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,483.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,365.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of £727.50 ($956.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

