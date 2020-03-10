AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,810 ($115.89) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,897.86 ($103.89).

AZN opened at GBX 7,242 ($95.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,483.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,365.22. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a one year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 2.12%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

