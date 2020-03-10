Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Sector Performer” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABF. Berenberg Bank lowered Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,941.36 ($38.69).

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,152 ($28.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,549.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,439.18.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

