ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.02% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 45,034 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $60.73.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.