Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $14.99 on Friday. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $317.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the third quarter worth $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

