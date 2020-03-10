Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Arconic for the first quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. The company faces challenges in the GRP unit. Softness in the commercial transportation market is another worry. Moreover, the company expects commercial transportation business to experience headwinds in 2020 due to slow growth in manufacturing and freight, higher current inventory levels as well as lower new truck orders. The segment also faces headwind from operational challenges in the aluminum extrusions business. There is also a concern that the company may face some challenges due to the reduced production of the Boeing’s 737 MAX. Boeing’s decision to curtail production may disrupt the aerospace supply chain in 2020 and hurt the company’s margins. The company’s high balance sheet leverage is another concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 120,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 386,236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1,948.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

