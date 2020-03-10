Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,158 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Archrock worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $1,645,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Archrock by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 346,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,965.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,513.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,875 shares of company stock worth $402,344. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 35,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,673. The stock has a market cap of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

