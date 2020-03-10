AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (TM) solutions. It offers clean drinking and process water. The Company’s operating platform consists of Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, filtered water systems and related services to institutional and commercial customers and Seven Seas Water, a provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers. AquaVenture Holdings LLC is based in TAMPA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.08.

AquaVenture stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. AquaVenture has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $862.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.88.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AquaVenture by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in AquaVenture by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AquaVenture by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

