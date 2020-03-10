Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) versus Flight Centre Travel Group (NASDAQ:FGETF) Critical Analysis

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Flight Centre Travel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $5.39 million 2.73 -$8.62 million N/A N/A Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flight Centre Travel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flight Centre Travel Group has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied DNA Sciences and Flight Centre Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flight Centre Travel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied DNA Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.13%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Flight Centre Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -155.37% -833.43% -148.34% Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Applied DNA Sciences beats Flight Centre Travel Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA. It also provides DNAnet, Smart DNA, and Backtrac that are molecular tags to link evidence and offenders to specific crime scenes; Beacon locked optical markers, which create a protected covert screening tool that can be adapted to packaging, security labels, and high-value assets through inks, varnishes, and coatings; and SigNify IF portable DNA readers that provides real-time authentication of molecular tags. In addition, the company offers Applied DNA Sciences Portal, a software platform that enables customers to manage the security of company-marked goods from point of marking to point of authentication or validation to end of life; and DNA Transfer Systems and Cannabis Tracking System, which offer remote Internet access for real-time monitoring. Further, it provides CertainT Supply Chain Platform that provides proof of product claims for materials, items, or products; and Triathlon PCR systems that allow for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. Additionally, the company offers contract research services for the nucleic acid-based medical and biologic markets; and various RNA based drug and biologic customers for preclinical studies. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, My Adventure Travel, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, cievents, and Campus Travel. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

