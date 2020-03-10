AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) declared an annual dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1102 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

AngloGold Ashanti has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

NYSE:AU opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

