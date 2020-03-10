ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis reduced their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,950 shares of company stock worth $335,031 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 456,932 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

