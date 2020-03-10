Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.56. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million.

AVYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 6,401.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 2,144,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $20,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,934,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,608 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,510 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 145,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,123. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

