Amigo (LON:AMGO) Receives Not Rated Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their not rated rating on shares of Amigo (LON:AMGO) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMGO. Peel Hunt reissued a not rated rating on shares of Amigo in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.81).

Get Amigo alerts:

Amigo stock opened at GBX 24.75 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. Amigo has a 52-week low of GBX 24.75 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.