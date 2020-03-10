American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

