Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ATEC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

ATEC stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $298.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 177.78% and a negative net margin of 50.25%.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 60,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 41,317 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 87,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

