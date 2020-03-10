Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ACV)

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of ACV stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

