Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NCZ)

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NCZ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 12,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,430. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.